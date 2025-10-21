News moves very quickly in rugby league.

Yesterday, reports of Storm young gun Jonah Pezet's future dropped and it immediately set a number of moves into motion.

The unprecedented deal will see him join the Eels for 2026 before moving to the Broncos on a longer-term deal.

Many dominos will fall on the back of this news but none are bigger, or carry bigger hype, that Broncos rookie Coby Black.

For those who aren't aware of the 19 year-old prodigy, go back and watch his match winning performance in this year's Under 19s State of Origin contest.

He was sure to be in hot demand prior to this move but the fact that Pezet and Ezra Mam look to have the halves spots locked up in Brisbane for the long-term, his potential signing just became very real.

Here are SEVEN potential landing spots for Brisbane's Coby Black: