News moves very quickly in rugby league.
Yesterday, reports of Storm young gun Jonah Pezet's future dropped and it immediately set a number of moves into motion.
The unprecedented deal will see him join the Eels for 2026 before moving to the Broncos on a longer-term deal.
Many dominos will fall on the back of this news but none are bigger, or carry bigger hype, that Broncos rookie Coby Black.
For those who aren't aware of the 19 year-old prodigy, go back and watch his match winning performance in this year's Under 19s State of Origin contest.
He was sure to be in hot demand prior to this move but the fact that Pezet and Ezra Mam look to have the halves spots locked up in Brisbane for the long-term, his potential signing just became very real.
Here are SEVEN potential landing spots for Brisbane's Coby Black:
1. Perth Bears
Forget your Cam McInnes and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui type players, The Perth Bears should have Coby Black circled as their prime target come November 1.
The Dolphins are set up for the next decade on the back of Isaiya Katoa's signing. Coby Black can and should be the Bears version of Katoa.
Black would be 20 (or 21, depending on the start date of the 2027 season) by the time the Bears play their first game. That's an ideal age for a club to build around.
The Bears are expected to go all in on Cameron Munster. This would provide them with an experienced, Origin and Kangaroos regular to pair with the youngster.
Black has Origin experience in the junior levels and all the talent to play senior rep footy too.
It's a long way off but those are the wraps on this kid. All before he's even seen a second of First Grade footy.