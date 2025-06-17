The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed a fresh round of injury setbacks, with emerging centre Ali Leiataua ruled out for up to six weeks following ankle surgery.

Leiataua suffered a syndesmosis injury during a NSW Cup fixture on June 7, only a short time after returning from a previous layoff.

The club expects him to return around Round 21 or 22, pending rehabilitation progress.

It's another frustrating blow for the young back who had been building form after a disrupted start to the year.

His absence places further strain on the Warriors' outside back stocks at a time when the team is already juggling other short-term losses.

Taine Tuaupiki will sit out this weekend under NRL concussion protocols after being knocked out during the side's win over Parramatta in NSW Cup.

Rocco Berry remains unavailable with a hamstring strain and is not expected back until at least Round 17. Berry has had a stop-start campaign and will need to prove his fitness before returning to the top grade.

The club is already feeling the effects of losing NSW Origin prop Mitchell Barnett for the season with an ACL.