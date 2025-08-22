Anthony Seibold has confirmed that two of the best young players coming through the Manly Sea Eagles system are "a chance" of making their NRL first-grade debuts over the next two weeks before the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Ahead of the club's clash against The Dolphins on Saturday afternoon, Seibold revealed that young halfback Joey Walsh and emerging front-rower Simione Laiafi are in line for a call-up.

Walsh has been earmarked as the long-term successor of Daly Cherry-Evans in the No. 7 jersey, and could make his debut against either the St George Illawarra Dragons or New Zealand Warriors to close out the season.

Laiafi, who has been impressing in the lower grades, is also on the verge of selection.

While the Sea Eagles have failed to meet expectations this season, which is set to see them miss out on making the NRL Finals, fans may be able to get the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their future in the next fortnight.

"We were going to play him [Joey Walsh] last week," coach Anthony Seibold said.

"Pretty much Jake Simpkin turned up from the hospital just an hour before the game. Joey was going to come off the bench.

"He'll get a chance at some stage. I would like to give him a go off the bench over the next couple of weeks, but it's dependent on how we're going. He's a good young kid.

"There's another good young kid, Simione Laiafi, who's only 19, playing front-row in Cup."

Contracted until the end of 2027, Walsh has been extremely impressive since arriving at the club and continued to make a name for himself in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

A cross-code star, he was formerly the captain of the Under-18s Australian rugby union side before turning his back on the sport to focus on the 13-man code.

Meanwhile, Laiafi was unlucky to miss out on representing the Under-19s NSW Blues side earlier in the year and is averaging 87 metres and 15 tackles per match in his seven NSW Cup appearances - he has started in the last four weeks.

"He's electric. Fantastic young player with all of the skills and abilities," Cherry-Evans told Zero Tackle about his future successor, Walsh, late last year.

"I've only met him once, but he was a fantastic kid, and I reckon he's just going to absorb everything that our club and the game has to offer.

"No doubt he's going to be there one day playing for Manly for sure."