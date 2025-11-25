Manly Sea Eagles star Reuben Garrick is hot property on the transfer market at the moment, and it looks like a club switch could be on the cards.

Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has conceded the club faces an uphill battle to retain the star centre, with several rival NRL clubs circling the versatile outside back.

Garrick is off contract at the end of 2026 and has reportedly drawn interest from the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons, and expansion side Perth Bears ahead of 2027.

Seibold told SEN 1170 Sportsday that the competition for the star centre's signature is intense.

“It's a really competitive market at the moment,” Seibold said.

“We'd love to keep him, he's a great athlete and a very good player, but there's considerable interest in players like Reuben.”

Manly are believed to have tabled a two-year, $1.1 million offer, with plans to increase it as rival bids emerge.

Garrick, who debuted for the Sea Eagles in 2019, has played 157 games and become a cornerstone of the club's backline.

A former Dragons junior, Garrick has strong family ties to the Wollongong region, while his close friend and former captain Daly Cherry-Evans recently joined the Roosters, who will have salary cap space following Mark Nawaqanitawase's 2027 rugby switch.

Seibold acknowledged that the growing number of clubs, including the upcoming Perth Bears (2027)and Papua New Guinea team (2028), has created more opportunities for players to test the market.

“There's probably never been as many opportunities to be a professional rugby league player,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, Seibold remains hopeful Garrick will stay loyal to Manly.

“On a personal level, Reuben knows where he sits in our team and the value he brings to us,” he said.

“But it's a competitive market right now.”