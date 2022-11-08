New Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has spoken to media for the first time since his appointment, discussing a number of issues and his plans to take the Sea Eagles forward.

Currently working with the English rugby side, Seibold also spoke about the disastrous end to his time at the Brisbane Broncos, in which the club finished with their first-ever wooden spoon.

His messy end at Red Hill was similar to the start of his time there, leaving the South Sydney Rabbitohs in messy circumstances.

“You learn from every experience,” Seibold told the Daily Telegraph.

“We all make mistakes in life and I made plenty, whether it was the decision to leave South Sydney and the way it was done, to challenges during 2020, during that COVID period when we didn't get things right.

“Ultimately 2020 was a challenging year and the (Broncos) had a really rough time that year. There were some challenges that came my way at Brisbane, both external and internal.

“I've been through a fair bit. One thing I'm proud of is I got knocked down… but I have got back in the ring and feel as though I have something to offer as a coach.”

Regardless of the outcome on the northern beaches, Seibold isn't lacking in motivation and drive to continue his career – and he's not paying any attention to the outside noise.

“I reckon I have shown that I'm a survivor.

“There were probably plenty of people who didn't think I could come back or be a head coach in the NRL – but I'm not going to try to prove people wrong at all because that's not motivation.

“The motivation is to go out there and prove people right. This is a wonderful opportunity. That's my mentality.

“I want to get better as a coach. I want to help others get better.

“But I reckon one thing I've learned is that it's about relationships. I didn't get that right in Brisbane.”

Seibold is already working on his relationships with his new players, having spoken to Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic and texting with Jake Trbojevic.

“It's a collaboration these days. The head coach as a dictator is long gone. Your leaders are key – strong, senior leaders in your playing group.

“In the first instance it's about getting to know the guys, it's about building trust and building that relationship. Not just for myself but the new staff and the players.”

Though there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the club that Seibold won't be able to assess until he arrives at the Sea Eagles, he believes he's in the right place professionally to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

“You have to learn from your mistakes. I have learned plenty.

“I could have handled things differently at different times… but I come in with optimism.

“If I had any concerns about the club, I wouldn't have taken the opportunity. I'm excited. I feel part of the community.

“I feel as though this is the right club at the right time for me and my career. I will give everything I have to help this group grow and get better.”