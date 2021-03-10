1. Off-season moves
Ins
Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans, 2024), Jacob Host (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2023), Josh Mansour (Penrith Panthers, 2022), Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers, 2021), Taane Milne (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Tautau Moga (Newcastle Knights, 2021)
Out
Corey Allan (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Tom Amone (released), Kurt Dillon (released), Bryson Goodwin, Jack Johns (Newcastle Knights), Ethan Lowe (retired), James Roberts (Wests Tigers), Ky Rodwell (released), Bayley Sironen (New Zealand Warriors)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 25: Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs embraces Benji Marshall of the Tigers after the round 11 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)