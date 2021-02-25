2020 NRL Grand Final - Panthers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the 2020 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Back

1. Off-season Moves

Ins

Jake Howarth (2022), George Jennings (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Jonah Pezet (2023), Reimis Smith (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2022), Tagiolupe Tivalu (2022)

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.

You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Outs

Sandor Earl (retired), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Paul Momirovski (Penrith Panthers), Albert Vete (Hull Kingston Rovers), Suliasi Vunivalu (rugby union) Cameron Smith? (Who knows)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 05: Suliasi Vunivalu of the Storm scores a try past Matt Dufty of the Dragons during the round 17 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the St George Illawarra Dragons at AAMI Park on July 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Back