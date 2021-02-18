NRL Rd 18 - Bulldogs v Sea Eagles
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Raymond Faitala-Mariner of the Bulldogs and his team mates look dejected after a Sea Eagles try during the round 18 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Manly Sea Eagles at ANZ Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Back

1. Off-season Moves

Ins

Corey Allan (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2023), Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders, 2023), Kyle Flanagan (Sydney Roosters, 2023), Jack Hetherington (New Zealand Warriors, 2023), Paul Karaitiana (2021), Chris Patolo (2021), Kurt Picken (2021), Jackson Topine (2021), Corey Waddell (Manly Sea Eagles, 2023)

Outs

Jack Cogger (Huddersfield Giants), Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles), Kerrod Holland (retired), Tim Lafai (released), Marcelo Montoya (New Zealand Warriors), Reimis Smith (Melbourne Storm), Sauaso Sue (Newcastle Knights), Isaiah Tass (Brisbane Broncos), Aiden Tolman (Cronulla Sharks)
NRL Rd 16 - Roosters v Broncos
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 28: Kyle Flanagan of the Roosters makes a break during the round 16 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Back