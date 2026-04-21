Cameron Munster has processed the fact the Storm have lost five games in a row and is eager to turn things around, and he went and sought advice from a rival and Kangaroos teammate.

At the MCG for the Origin series launch with both coaches Laurie Daley and Billy Slater, the Storm five-eighth had a conversation with Isaah Yeo about what it took for Penrith to have their turn around last season.

Last season, the Panthers were last in Round 12 before they managed to climb into the finals and finish 7th on the standings, and were just two points away from making their sixth consecutive grand final appearance.

In an interview with NRL.com, Munster revealed the nature of the conversation with Yeo.

"I was speaking to Yeoie about it just before and they had something similar last year," Munster revealed at the Origin launch.

"I'll hopefully never in my life again lose five in a row, but this (Origin) probably heightens that pressure a little bit more in a way."

Yeo shared empathy for Munster's frustrations with their current losing streak, revealing the Panthers are still learning from their losses last season.

"I know what he is going through just from last year and it's not nice," Yeo stated.

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"The lessons you can learn from it, and we are still learning at the moment, they can put you in good stead for the future. But it is not much fun when you are going through it."

Munster fears he won't be selected for Origin due to his lack of current success at club level, but he did joke about how he hoped he was the Queensland captain when the series heads to the MCG for Game II.

"I'm my worst critic, so, hopefully, I can get back to playing some good footy and build on that, hopefully, before the series starts," Munster shared.

"I have high expectations on myself and the way I've been playing ... I probably just think I'm going into games at the moment over-trying and trying too hard.

"That's what happens when pressure mounts and you don't win games and you think you can do it yourself.

"I wouldn't say that I'm not trying or my effort's not there, but it's just that things aren't falling into place that usually fall into place for me, so I've just got to keep working on it."

The first game of Origin kicks off May 27 in Sydney, and currently the Storm sit 15th on the ladder with just two wins.