With St George Illawarra announcing their interim coach on Monday night, it has left the NSW Blues with another problem.

The Blues were hit with major injuries to Tom Trbojevic and Payne Haas in Round 7, and with the change in the Dragons coach, the Blues assistant coach Dean Young cannot have both duties with the NRL club and Origin.

On Sky's Big Sports Breakfast Radio Tuesday morning, Laurie Daley revealed the conversation he had with Dean Young in regards to his role in Origin and also shared his thoughts on Young taking the Dragons job given the club's situation.

"I spoke to him last night, and he obviously can't do the role," Daley revealed.

"He's excited about the opportunity, he's confident about being able to do a good job there.

"He's backing himself and he is hoping to be the full-time head coach."

The NSW coach previously had suggested that Young shouldn't take the role as there were leaks and discussions had that the Dragons weren't fully on board with Young at the helm, regardless if it was as the interim or the full-time head coach.

"They're leaking that … Why would you want the interim role?," Daley said on Monday.

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"There's nothing to gain when they're leaking stuff about you.

"I'll tell you what, though — he'll get a job somewhere."

The Dragons under their new interim coach will play against the Sydney Roosters on ANZAC Day, as they hope to turn their season around.