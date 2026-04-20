The Manly Sea Eagles will return to Brookvale Oval for the first time since Kieran Foran's appointment as interim head coach, and they will welcome a fresh record as they swiftly move into a new era on the Northern Beaches.

They have struck a new membership record, soaring past 20,100 members for season 2026.

It marks a new age at Brookvale, with the club breaking the 20,000 mark for the first time last year, and is exponentially growing to see them hit commercial triumphs.

They face arch rivals Parramatta Eels at 4 Pines Park on Sunday afternoon, a time slot synonymous with Sea Eagles' dominance.

The club is expected to raise the 'sell out' sign, which will mark the 19th occasion out of 25 fixtures that ticket allocation has been exhausted at the famous suburban ground.

Sea Eagles chief executive Jason King was pleased to have ticket sales soaring after positive results in recent weeks.

"Our members and fans are the heartbeat of this club. They are a part of this family through thick and thin," King said.

“I know that Kieran and the team are really excited to be back at 4 Pines Park this weekend.

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“ANZAC Round is special on so many levels; it's a chance to reflect, to remember, and to show our gratitude as a community. It should be a great day.

“It will also be an opportunity for our Club to acknowledge our premiership-winning team from 50 years ago when we beat the Eels in the 1976 Grand Final.

“We are delighted that a number of players from that team will be our special guests on Sunday.”

Despite the injury news to Tom Trbojevic dampening the mood on the peninsula, the faithful will roll out on the hill to watch superstar Tolutau Koula go to work in the fullback position, strengthening his case for a NSW Origin berth.

With only 1000 tickets remaining for Sunday's blockbuster, it is shaping up to be a classic between two historic rivals.