Recording just moments after Shane Flanagan's St George Illawarra departure was confirmed, the team - alongside NRL great Ryan Hoffman - analyse the end of Flanagan's tenure and who could succeed him at the Dragons, with two candidates seen as the standout options.

Ben Hornby and Dean Young are viewed as the leading contenders for the coaching role, however Hoffman sees another position as the "most important signing for the Dragons".

"I think the most important signing for the Dragons isn't necessarily the coach, it's their director of football," Hoffman said.

Meanwhile, the situation at the Storm is yet to improve, with Hoffman weighing in on the state of play at his former club, while Jake Trbojevic's future is also front of mind amid ongoing concussion concerns.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

02:11 Shane Flanagan departs the Dragons

16:00 Melbourne Storm struggles

23:41 Rugby League Stars Pack Break

26:47 Jake Trbojevic Concussion

30:49 Coach's Corner: Eels Defence

36:10 Positives and Highlights

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.