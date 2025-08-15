The South Sydney Rabbitohs' season from hell has taken another turn, with Latrell Mitchell set to be ruled out of Saturday evening's clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Returning last week in the centres against the Gold Coast Titans from an injury lay off, Mitchell has now suffered a pinched nerve in his back.

Wayne Bennett confirmed the news at the end of the club's captain's run on Friday morning at Maroubra, with Mitchell set to miss what would have only been his 12th game for the season.

It is reported that Bayleigh Bentley-Hape will move into the centres, which should clear the runway for Tyrone Munro, who was named as the 18th man on Tuesday, to come into the side on the wing for the fixture.

The Rabbitohs, who are glued to the bottom four, are hoping, however, that Cody Walker will return.

Per reports, he is due to play from the bench in the game. It's unclear exactly how that will pan out for South Sydney, with Ashton Ward currently named at five-eighth.

UPDATED: Wayne Bennett confirms Latrell Mitchell pinched nerve in back. Out. Cody Walker (calf) to come off bench🐇🐇 — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) August 15, 2025

If Walker does play from the bench, it's likely Ward would need to remain in the side, meaning one of the bench forwards - Shaquai Mitchell, Liam Le Blanc or Thomas Fletcher - would need to drop out.

The other player on South Sydney's bench is Brandon Smith, who is a guarantee to play after returning from injury himself last weekend in a critical win over the Titans, which should enable the Rabbitohs to sneak clear of the wooden spoon.