Departing St George Illawarra Dragons forward Viliami Fifita has reportedly signed on with the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old prop began his journey in the Sea Eagles pathways system before switching to the St George Illawarra Dragons in the middle of 2023 in a player swap that saw the now retired former Origin forward Aaron Woods go the other way.

Fifita's performances at the Dragons didn't quite deliver the expectations of the talented junior, with Fifita playing just four NRL games across his two and a half seasons at the club.

Two of them came in 2024, and another two in 2025, but it was then confirmed to be among the list of departing players from the Dragons at the end of 2025.

While he is currently officially without a contract for the new season, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting he is set to return to where it all started, with the Sea Eagles to add him to their roster for the 2026 campaign.

An experienced reserve grade level player, Fifita will add depth to Manly's pack - an area the club are desperate to add players in.

Reports suggest Manly have a number of signings to announce, with six spots remaining officially in their roster for 2026 following the confirmation currently injured utility Aaron Schoupp will remain with the outfit into 2026.

Siosiua Taukeiaho and Kobe Hetherington are reportedly two of the players who have signed, while reports also suggest Zach Dockar-Clay from the Roosters and Blake Wilson from the Canterbury Bulldogs will make the switch.

That leaves two spots, with Manly looking to prioritise middle forward depth.

Fifita is likely to be one, while the club is also trying to move money around in a bid to have Davvy Moale arrive a year early.

The Rabbitohs prop has already signed with Manly from the start of 2027 after being given permission to negotiate early by South Sydney, but the two clubs are attempting to work out a way for him to switch early, with David Fifita then to join the Maroubra-based outfit from the Gold Coast Titans.