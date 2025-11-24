The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed star fullback and centre Tom Trbojevic will take over as captain from the start of the 2026 NRL season.

The Sea Eagles will have their first new captain in many years following the departure of Daly Cherry-Evans, with the former Queensland State of Origin halfback joining the Sydney Roosters for 2026 as he brings down the curtain on his glittering career.

Trbojevic, a local junior who has played his entire NRL career for the Sea Eagles, recently extended his contract with the club, and coach Anthony Seibold said he was already a leader.

"Tom leads through his actions on and off the field," Seibold said in a club statement.

“On the field he is an elite player who has a big influence on team performance.

“Off the field, not only is he highly respected by his teammates but he is a highly regarded member of the Northern Beaches community.

“I know he'll do a great job as captain.”

The star, who will fight to regain a place in Origin if he can stay on the field throughout the course of the 2025 campaign, returned to pre-season training on the same day as the announcement, and said he was honoured to lead Manly.

“This means a lot to me, and I'm thrilled to take on the captaincy,” he said.

"It's a privilege and I feel very honoured to take on the role. It's a proud moment.

“The next few months of pre-season will be tough but it's an exciting time for all of us as we prepare for the new season.”

Trbojevic, who managed 18 games in 2025, has been a one-club player since his debut in 2015, has played 170 games for Manly.