The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an official update on the injured duo of Ben Trbojevic and Toafofoa Sipley heading into their Round 8 clash.

The two players sustained injuries against the New Zealand Warriors two weeks ago and will not run out onto the field this week after missing last round against the Gold Coast Titans.

Manly has confirmed that Trbojevic's injury was a Grade One hamstring injury, and he is expected to return the team one month post-injury.

"He has commenced on field rehab running and continues to progress well for an expected return approximately one month post injury," NRL Head Physiotherapist Chris Bailey said via the club's website.

Bailey also provided an update on Toafofoa Sipley, who sustained an MCL injury, with the club aiming to see him return over the next couple of weeks.

"We plan for Toff to return to team training and playing over the next couple of weeks," he added.