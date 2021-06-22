Manly halfback Cade Cust has been linked to the New Zealand Warriors, with the Auckland-based club understood to be keen on the young gun’s services, per Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

The Warriors have been aggressive of late in the transfer market, recently signing Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on an immediate deal and Storm prop Aaron Pene from next season.

The club are looking to bolster their roster ahead of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck‘s impending departure to the Auckland Blues, with close to $1.1 million set to be free in the Warriors’ salary following his move.

CADE CUST

Halfback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 5.1

Kick Metres

Nathan Brown has been able to add Reece Walsh to his squad this season as Tuivasa-Sheck’s successor, and is now reportedly hoping to add further names to his spine stocks.

Cust has been out-of-favour at times in Brookvale, which can be understandable given Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran‘s place in the halves under Des Hasler.

The 22-year-old has also been run through dummy-half from his spells off the interchange, but injuries have held his progression back across the course of the past few seasons.

Now, WWOS’ reports suggest options could arise across the Tasman in a more senior role with the Warriors.

Brown will have a number of roster spots open from next season, with Peta Hiku (Cowboys) and Paul Turner (Titans) leaving the Warriors at the conclusion of this year.

The Warriors have already gone their separate ways with Karl Lawton (Manly), Ken Maumalo (Tigers) and Hayze Perham (Eels) this season on immediate deals.

Cust has played 25 games for the Sea Eagles since making his debut with the club in 2019.