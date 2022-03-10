The Manly Sea Eagles could be looking at yet another edge forward option missing in Round 2, with Karl Lawton taken out of their season-opening clash against the Penrith Panthers.

It was confirmed shortly after halftime that Lawton had failed his head injury assessment, having been taken off the park due to a head knock shortly before halftime.

Lawton lasted just over 60 seconds on the field, having originally replaced Lachlan Croker, who was forced to play big minutes at hooker.

The former Warrior Lawton, performing a utility role for Des Hasler at both second row and hooker, will now need to overcome concussion protocols during the week if he is to line up for the Sea Eagles next week.

It's understood every part of the protocols needs to go perfectly for players to return in a seven-day window, although the men from the northern beaches have an extra day up their sleeve, with the Sea Eagles not playing until Friday night next week when they travel to the Sydney Cricket Ground for clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Lawton, should he fail to return next week, will join other second rowers Josh Schuster and Ben Trbojevic on the sidelines.

The Sea Eagles were hit with an unexpected boost for Round 1 though, with Haumole Olakau'atu overcoming an elbow injury which was supposed to keep him out for the first couple of weeks to play against Penrith.