The Manly Sea Eagles are set to be without their superstar fullback for the remainder of the season after scans revealed some brutal results.

Trbojevic tried to stretch out down the sideline against the Gold Coast Titans but fell and injured his hamstring, opposite to the one that kept him out for two months.

Coach Kieran Foran will have to rely on his squad depth to replace his talented fullback, the club confirming he will miss between four and six weeks.

The club has six games left in the regular season, which means if the Sea Eagles qualify for the finals, he could return.

Although the club may opt to throw in the towel for 'Turbo' in season 2026, in what was a highly disrupted campaign for the Mona Vale junior.

It marks his ninth hamstring injury in his career since his NRL debut in 2015, four on the left and five on the right.

Luckily, the Sea Eagles have multiple options to hold down the fullback role, a luxury that hasn't always been the case in past seasons.

The first choice would be Clayton Faulalo, but the recently extended outside back has his own hamstring troubles to worry about, and is still a few weeks off from returning.

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Lehi Hopoate will most likely be named in the fullback jersey, given Tolutau Koula's best position is centre, but both can slot in if necessary.

It is a massive blow for Trbojevic, who at times this year looked to be getting back to his best form before a setback derailed his potential.

It lessens his chances of getting an Australian Kangaroos recall for the upcoming World Cup taking place a few weeks after the NRL grand final.

Manly will host the Cronulla Sharks at Brookvale on Sunday, and shapes up as a do-or-die clash for their season after winning one of their last four.

Despite Trbojevic's chapter likely to be closing for this year, Caleb Navale is edging closer to a return after rupturing his ACL in the preseason, with Round 25 against the Newcastle Knights pencilled in by the club.

The Fijian forward has shown impressive glimpses of a quality ball-playing lock with high leg drive in his brief nine appearances in the NRL.

The Sea Eagles sit outside the top eight after maintaining third position only five weeks ago, with Foran undergoing his first wave of adversity at the helm of the club.