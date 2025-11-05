The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed former club captain Jason King will take over as CEO after Tony Mestrov resigned from the role this week.

Mestrov will officially depart the Sea Eagles on December 19, with King then to take over.

King retired from playing in 2014 with a successful resume of 239 appearances, 217 of those coming for the Sea Eagles, and the other 22 with the Northern Eagles during an ill-fated merger between the Sea Eagles and North Sydney Bears.

The former forward has since built a successful career off the field, working in rugby league administration with the NRL. He is currently the Executive General Manager of Legal, Integrity & Risk at the NRL and is a practising solicitor.

Manly chairman Scott Penn said King is the perfect candidate for the role as Manly celebrates their 80th season.

"Jason is an accomplished NRL administrator bringing over 10 years' experience to the Sea Eagles," Penn said.

"As a past Captain, playing over 200 games for the Club, makes Jason the perfect candidate to bring the Sea Eagles' new strategic plan to life.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason back to the Club as CEO as we celebrate our 80th year in 2026."

King is already a life member of Manly, but takes over at a tricky time where the club, trying to balance out their salary cap, also has questions over Anthony Seibold's future as head coach.

King said being appointed to the role, though, was an incredible honour.

"It's an incredible honour to be appointed the next Chief Executive of the Sea Eagles," King said.

"This Club has been a defining part of my life, and I feel humbled to return in this leadership role.

"I am deeply grateful to the Club's ownership and Board for the trust they have placed in me, and for the opportunity to serve a Club that means so much to me and the community.

"I look forward to working with Scott and the Board, our players and staff, corporate and government partners, and our passionate members and fans to deliver on the Club's strategy and drive sustained success."