The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed they will release prop Toafofoa Sipley from the final year of his playing contract.

Sipley was due to be on contract with the Northern Beaches-based club into next year, but will instead be released at the end of the year to take up an opportunity in the English Super League with the Warrington Wolves.

There, he has signed a two-year deal joining Tevita Pangai Junior as another new signing in Sam Burgess' side.

“We're excited to welcome Toff to the club from next season," Burgess said.

“His size, physicality and character will be a big asset for us, and he can have a big impact at Warrington.”

Sipley admitted getting to work with Burgess, a former star prop in both Australia and England, was a part of the reason for signing on with the English club.

“I'm really excited and honoured for the opportunity to represent Warrington in Super League next season," he said.

“It's a club with a rich history, and I feel I can add plenty of value and experience to the pack.

“To be working with Sam Burgess is a huge draw. He's someone I've always respected, and I'm looking forward to learning from him.

“I can't wait to get over and meet the passionate Warrington fans.”

The 30-year-old has been around the fringe, or in, Manly's best 17 for much of the last couple of years, having played 93 games in a Manly jersey since 2018.

Prior to that, the prop made his NRL debut in 2016 for the New Zealand Warriors, where he played two games.

He has managed just 12 first-grade games for the Sea Eagles this year, but has been a permanent part of the bench rotation - albeit with limited minutes - since he returned to Anthony Seibold's side last time in Round 14.

Manly CEO Tony Mestrov said it was a great opportunity for Sipley.

"Toff is not just a very good footballer, but he's a great person," Mestrov said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He has a wonderful personality and a big presence within the playing group and at the club.

“This is a great opportunity for Toff and his young family. They will leave with our best wishes and fond memories at the end of this season.”

Sipley has five games remaining with Manly in the regular season as well as potential finals, and could notch up 100 NRL games before he departs the competition to finish his career on the other side of the world.