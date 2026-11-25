The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are heating up, and thanks to Lovehoney and its spicy range of toys, things in your bedroom could be about to heat up, too.

Right now, the popular sexual wellness brand is offering up to 70 per cent off sitewide, so you can grab a hot deal on toys, lingerie, and other bedroom essentials until December 7, 2026.

It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in a little self-love, get playful with your partner, or surprise a loved one with a cheeky Chrissy gift.

Here's six of the best deals on the roster to snap up during Lovehoney's Black Friday sale.

Fun for him

Offering the authentic warming sensation, this Blowmotion favourite is a best-seller for a reason. Made from sleek, body-safe silicone, just add a squeeze of lube inside the sleeve and warm its three-inch interior canal up to 40°C to enjoy unbelievable realism. And to take things up another notch, mix and match its six vibration patterns and three intensity levels, perfect for when playing with a partner or enjoying a little solo time.

For a limited time, save 23 per cent on this mind-'blower' here and add it to your collection for $99.95, down from $129.95.

Fun for her

Treat the lady in your life to the ultimate two-in-one experience. Offering powerful internal vibrations, external air pulses, and irresistible suction, the Lovehoney Indulge targets the pleasure places simultaneously, with seven vibration patterns and three speeds. With fans claiming it ‘ensures an O', it's sure to make her happy this festive season — and far beyond.

Save 25 per cent by grabbing it here for $74.95, down from $99.99.

Hailed for being a ‘game-changer' in the bedroom, with one fan boasting his ‘missus loves it', the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 could soon be her new favourite toy. Designed for special suction and stimulation, its Pleasure Air Technology uses a killer combination of gentle suction and delicious pulsations to stimulate the nerve endings with a feather-light touch.

Enjoy 29 per cent off this must-have right now by adding it to her bedside table here for $119.95, down from $169.95.

Fun for couples

Keen for a little hands-free fun with your other half? Meet the We-Vibe X Lovehoney Sync Go, a lightweight, wearable couple's best friend. Able to be worn during fun time to stimulate both internally and externally, this baby can be controlled via its app with the flick of a finger (or two). Plus, its sleek carry case and magnetic charging mean it's easy to pack — so you can keep things bold and exciting, wherever you go.

Enjoy 11 per cent off by picking it up here for $159.95, down from $179.95.

If you're in a long-distance relationship and want to keep the spark alive, the Lovense Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg is sure to do the trick. A wireless, wearable 'egg' that targets everywhere you want, you can use the compatible app to explore and adjust its three speeds and four patterns, no matter where you are. And if you're lucky enough to be in the same time zone, it's also the ultimate foreplay device, with a battery life of up to five hours — so you and your partner can enjoy an exhilarating date night out while warming up on the sly, before finishing the game at home.

Save 17 per cent on the Lovense Lush 3 here, and add it to your date night essentials for $199.95, down from $239.95.

After more? Be sure to keep an eye on Lovehoney's Flash Deals section, where the biggest bargains await. Right now, nothing is over $89.95, with prices slashed by 50 per cent — but only for a limited time and while stocks last.

Take the plunge and shop Lovehoney's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

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