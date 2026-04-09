Canberra Raiders winger Xavier Savage is set to miss the next two months of action after suffering a syndesmosis injury.\n\nThe flyer, who has scored three tries in five games to date in 2026, suffered the injury during Sunday afternoon's loss to the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium.\n\nThe Raiders, who have lost four of their first five this season as they attempt to back up last year's minor premiership, will now need to turn things around without Savage.\n\nThe Raiders confirmed that after scans taken this week, it has been determined he will need to spend eight weeks on the sidelines.\n\nThe winger, who has also averaged 146 metres per game this season, scored two of his tries in the season-opener against the Manly Sea Eagles, and the other in Round 4 against the Cronulla Sharks.\n\nThe NRL Physio labelled the injury type as rare given he already has a tightrope in his ankle from a previous syndesmosis injury and as a result, it shouldn't have been able to tear as it has done.\n\nThe Raiders will replace Savage this weekend with Jed Stuart, who earns a recall after impressing at first-grade level last year.\n\nReports suggest he is on the verge of signing a new deal in the Nation's capital which will tie him to the club until at least the end of 2029.\n\nSavage will miss games against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans at a minimum based on the month-long return timeline, with the talent then a chance to play in Round 10 against the Penrith Panthers ahead of the Raiders' bye during Magic Round.