Samoa have confirmed a 20-man squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships tri-series against Australia and New Zealand.

In what is new coach Ben Gardiner's first squad for the island nation, Samoa will be attempting to relicate their World Cup success where they made the final for the first time.

The big blow for Samoa is the loss of Jarome Luai, who is out with injury after re-aggrivating his shoulder issue during the grand final.

Karl Oloapu will instead likely partner Daejarn Asi in the halves, with the duo's having no competition in the side for the crucial spine positions.

The squad also features a number of young guns in Gordon Cham Kum Ton, Sua Fa'alogo and Justin Matamua, while Junior Paulo will once provide the experienced hand up front as captain, joined by a power packed forward rotation that also includes Luciano Leilua, Spencer Leniu and Stefano Utoikamanu.

Samoan tri-series squad

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)

Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

Luciano Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys)

Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins)

Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)

Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights)

Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

Karl Oloapu (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Keenan Palasia (Brisbane Broncos)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm)

Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 8:10pm

Saturday, October 21: New Zealand vs Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland, 4:00pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm

Saturday, November 4: Final at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 3pm

All times AEDT.