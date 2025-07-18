Melbourne Storm assistant coach Ryan Hinchcliffe will take the next step on his rugby league coaching journey when he becomes an assistant coach for Samoa at the 2025 Pacific Championships.

The former NRL and English Super League forward has been on the Storm's coaching staff for a number of years now, having first served as a development coach for the club following his retirement.

He was then placed on the NRL coaching staff, where he continues to the present day, learning his craft from Craig Bellamy.

Hinchcliffe will now work under Ben Gardiner in the Samoan set up as they return to the Pacific Championships, taking the place of Australia.

The Kangaroos, in return, will take Samoa's place this off-season in touring England as the Rugby League Ashes return.

Hinchcliffe labelled the appointment as a 'great opportunity'.

“I'm really excited to be joining the Toa Samoa coaching staff and to take this next step in my personal development as a coach,” Hinchcliffe said.

“It's a great opportunity to work with a passionate group of international players and be part of a proud rugby league nation.

“The international game is growing rapidly – it's exciting to be involved in the Pacific Championships and helping Toa Samoa continue to build towards something special.”

Hinchcliffe played 196 NRL games throughout his career with the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm, while he also turned out in 92 Super League games for the Huddersfield Giants.

It's experience, Gardiner said, he was excited to have on board.

“Ryan brings a wealth of experience from both his playing days and his coaching career,” Gardiner said.

“His commitment, knowledge and passion for rugby league make him a perfect fit for what we're building with Toa Samoa.”

The appointment comes with the Rugby League World Cup just a year away. Samoa made the final of the last World Cup, which was held in England in 2021.

The island nation will clash with Tonga and New Zealand this off-season for the first Pacific Championships to be played without the Australian side, while Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands and Fiji are again expected to compete for the Pacific Bowl.