Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner has defended Jarome Luai following speculation emerging that he is silently recruiting players to make the trip up north to Port Moresby.

Luai will make the switch to the Parramatta Eels before becoming the face of the PNG Chiefs' franchise in 2028 after signing on as their inaugural player.

Although the Samoan superstar has come under scrutiny for this role leading up to his move out of Australia, but has been quickly nipped in the bud by his international coach.

“(For) Parramatta, it's a bit of a strange one (but) for Jarome, I think it's fantastic,” Gardiner said on SEN's NRL Crunch Time.

“It allows him to stay at home, be near his family and all of those sorts of things before, going off and playing for the Chiefs.

“I've heard a lot of talk around him recruiting players, and I think that's rot.

“It's just ridiculous. I had a look through PNG's (signings).

"They've signed Connor Watson, Alex Johnston and Matty Lees. I don't know if Jarome has a relationship with any of those people, so why are they saying that this is happening? Loading matchup…

“Maybe because they talked to (Sunia) Turuva, but Turuva would maybe go anyway because everyone's talking to PNG because of the dollars and then it's a decision of whether they wanna do it themselves.