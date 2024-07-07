Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Jaeman Salmon is facing at least two matches on the sideline after being charged with dangerous contact by the NRL's match review committee.

Footage at the time showed Salmon making late contact with Te Maire Martin, however, the on-field officials and bunker missed the incident at the time, with no penalty occurring in what was ultimately a one-point victory for the Bulldogs on the back of a Matt Burton field goal in golden point.

The tackle, which came in the 74th minute, may have allowed the Warriors to take the lead of the game with a penalty goal, however, the non-call eventually saw the first of two golden point games for the day.

Salmon has now been slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge. Given it's a second offence on his record, the Bulldogs' edge forward will face two matches with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

Elsewhere, the match review committee have slapped six players with charges that will result in fines.

From the same game, Marcelo Montoya, Viliame Kikau and Jackson Ford were all hit with charges, being a shoulder charge, dangerous contact and a crusher tackle respectively.

Montoya will pay $1500 or $2000 if he loses at the panel, Kikau will pay $1800 or $2500, and Ford will pay $3000 with an early guilty plea, or risk two matches suspended if he heads to the judiciary.

The MRC slapped two players with charges out of the Wests Tigers' loss to the Melbourne Storm.

David Klemmer was the first to be charged from that game with a Grade 1 careless high tackle. As he has three offences on his record, he will pay $3000 with an early guilty plea, or risk two matches by fighting at the judiciary.

Apisai Koroisau will also be out of pocket after being hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge which will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he loses at panel.

The only charge to come out of the Manly Sea Eagles' golden point win over the North Queensland Cowboys was against Luke Brooks, who has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle and will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

NRL Round 18 MRC charges, Saturday

Marcelo Montoya:/strong> Grade 1 shoulder charge, $1500 early guilty plea or $2000 guilty at panel

Viliame Kikau: Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), $1800 early guilty plea or $2500 guilty at panel

Jackson Ford: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $3000 early guilty plea or two matches guilty at panel

Jaeman Salmon: Grade 2 dangerous contact, 2 matches early guilty plea or three matches guilty at panel

David Klemmer: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $3000 early guilty plea or two matches guilty at panel

Apisai Koroisau: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000 early guilty plea or $1500 guilty at panel

Luke Brooks: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000 early guilty plea or $15000 guilty at panel