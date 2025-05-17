Jacob Saifiti's second calf injury of the 2025 NRL season will see him drop out of contention for selection in Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

Playing for the Newcastle Knights on Friday evening in yet another heavy loss, this time to the Parramatta Eels, the prop was unable to finish the game, with what coach Adam O'Brien described post-game as a 'calf complaint'.

It has now been revealed by News Corp that the Knights expect him to miss 'a couple of weeks', and that will be enough to drop him out of contention for Laurie Daley's Game 1 squad.

It's Saifiti's second calf injury of the year, having only returned from the last one six weeks ago, and the NRL Physio said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it would likely mean a longer return to play time.

Jacob Saifiti has been ruled out of contention for Origin 1 selection after suffering a calf injury in Round 11 (via @telegraph_sport) Knights expect him to miss multiple weeks - this was only his 3rd game back from a calf tear suffered in Round 5. Recurrence rehab often longer. pic.twitter.com/cLj4yXaeQ6 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 17, 2025

Saifiti rocketed into surprise contention in recent days with revelations he was Daley's preference as one of the props in the team.

Despite the majority of pundits believing Terrell May, Mitchell Barnett and Payne Haas were the likely guaranteed options for the Blues, with the likes of Max King, Stefano Utoikamanu and Spencer Leniu the next options, various media reports have suggested May won't be picked in Daley's squad due to his defence and 'eccentric character'.

In his place, it is understood, Saifiti was set to step back into the cauldron at Suncorp Stadium for Game 1 where he would have been able to add to the two previous games he played for his stage, one in 2022, and one in 2023.

His surprise bolter status came about despite his early-season injury and Newcastle's poor form, but he is now no chance of selection for Game 1, and the Blues will need to go in a different direction for the clash, due to be played on May 28 in Brisbane.