The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the re-signing of Jacob Saifiti on a long-term contract.

The star middle forward was likely the best prop available on the open market following the November 1 deadline passing for players off-contract at the end of 2024 to negotiate with their rivals, but has now committed his future.

In doing so, he has signed a three-year extension that will see him continue to play his rugby league in the Hunter until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

The New South Wales State of Origin experienced forward will also have more than a decade of time at the Knights by the time his new deal expires, having debuted for the Knights in 2016.

Coming off what could be described as his best ever NRL season, Knights director of football Peter Parr said Saifiti's extension is 'wonderful news.'

“Jacob has shown over the past few seasons that he is one of the most consistent middle forwards in the NRL, Parr said in a club statement confirming the announcement.

“We have no doubt his best football remains in front of him, and we are delighted he has re-committed to the Knights.“

Saifiti, who has 142 NRL games under his belt, stood up for the Knights in a big way during 2023 following the off-season departure of former forward leader David Klemmer to the Wests Tigers, making 117 metres per game and adding 23 tackle breaks across his 21 games.