As if Zac Lomax's Origin chances weren't already in limbo, Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles has delivered another blow to the Blues winger's hopes to play in State of Origin Game One, insisting he will not allow him to return from injury early.

Despite the fierce competition that Lomax is facing for the Blues outside back spot from Jacob Kiraz, Bradman Best, and Brian To'o, his new coach has admitted he has no interest in entertaining an early return for the sake of his star player's Origin hopes.

“That's not even in my thought process,” the rookie coach told Newswire.

“In my thought process is how we play every week here. Having experienced it myself, if you get your footy right here, then Origin looks after itself."

His nonchalant attitude around Lomax's potential Origin snub will come as quite a blow to both Blues coach Laurie Daley and New South Wales fans alike.

The Eels star was one of the Blues' best in the 2024 State of Origin series, and would certainly be a loss if he did miss the series opener.

Ryles conceded Lomax has been itching to return to the field, but wouldn't be giving in to his star centre's requests.

“He's really good. We're probably having to hold him back a little bit,” the rookie coach admitted.

“He's aiming for next week, but we'll just have to wait and see. We'll see how he goes from day to day.

“He was a bit like Mitchell [Moses] when he had his foot injury. It's making sure that they don't go too quickly in their rehab process."

Moses is currently the frontrunner for the Blues' five-eighth spot, so Lomax will be hoping to suit up alongside his star skipper come May 28.

“If I was picking the Parramatta team, he'd be my seven,” he said of Moses' Origin chances.

“I think there's enough pressure and commentary on the Origin stuff. I've been in it as a player and have watched on from the outside."

Laurie Daley will certainly have to take the Eels connection into account when choosing his Blues side, but with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs duo of Crichton and Kiraz eyeing that right edge, Ryles may be holding his star recruit back from his Origin dreams.