Rugby league great Greg Alexander has predicted the North Queensland Cowboys will do 'no damage' in the NRL finals, should they make it.

An inconsistent force at the best of times this year, a run home featuring a mountain of games at home had some predicting the Cowboys could climb as high at the top four.

Those hopes seem all but dashed now though, with the club losing to the Manly Sea Eagles in golden point, and the Brisbane Broncos in a heavy loss over the weekend during two of their home games.

The Cowboys are still in pole position for a spot in September action as the run to the finals hits its crescendo, but Alexander told SEN Radio that he sees the Cowboys doing very little when it comes to knockout action on the back of their loss to the Broncos over the weekend.

“The Cowboys were very disappointing after getting to an 18-6 lead, and they've been so hit and miss the Cowboys this year, they've got points in them but folded against the Broncos last week,” Alexander told SENQ Breakfast.

“Even if the Cowboys make it, I don't know how much damage they're going to do when they get there because they've just been so inconsistent.”

Alexander was left to predict a bloobath for the Queensland sides, with the Cowboys likely the only team who can make it.

The Dolphins are still hanging onto a top eight spot, but have a difficult run home, while the Broncos are next to no chance of qualifying for the finals despite their win over the weekend as they prepare for a bye this weekend.

“I don't know if the Dolphins make it, I know they've jumped into the eighth spot but they do have a tough run,” he said.

“The Dogs, Storm, Broncos and Newcastle – that's difficult.

“(The) Cowboys might be the only ones that make it, Broncos still an outside chance but outside.

“Depends on what happens with those teams sitting eighth and ninth now with the Dragons and Dolphins – if they can get a win or two and get to 30 points it makes it very tough for the Broncos.”

The Cowboys, who have a bye in Round 25, likely only need to win one of their final three games against the Canberra Raiders (home), Canberra Raiders (home) and Canterbury Bulldogs (away) to play finals rugby league.

Their record away from home though likely means they need to finish fifth or sixth to be favourites to advance past Week 1 of the finals, with the sixth-placed Sea Eagles and fifth-placed Bulldogs one and two points ahead of them respectively, although without the benefit of a bye over the final month of the season.