Well, Round 3 was certainly a round of football.\n\nThe Brisbane Broncos returned to form, running down the mighty Melbourne Storm. The Panthers confirmed their status as title favourites, again.\n\nElsewhere we were treated to an entertaining clash in Gosford, while Scott Drinkwater lit it up in Townsville.\n\nThere we certainly highlights, but I don't know ... maybe the Sharks being terrible is casting a negative spell on my weekend viewing.\n\nBlowouts, refereeing clangers and coaches refusal to divert from what clearly is not working seem to have combined to bring my mood down.\n\nLet me know if you agree, or if I'm just being a rugby league grump.\n\nBelow are 20 thoughts from Round 3 of the 2026 NRL season:\n\n1. We just have to face facts that rugby league is different in 2026. Some players are struggling while other players are flourishing. Rosters built for 2025s interpretations are being torn to shreds. It will take most teams a little while to adapt. The faster game is not going anywhere, we just have to learn to love it.\n\n2. The above said, my personal feeling is that the game is too quick right now. We are starting to see injuries tied to fatigue. While injuries are always going to be a part of any form of sport, we're seeing tired forwards fall awkwardly, or throwing lazy arms out and collecting players. My belief is it'll slow down by Origin.\n\n3. I am really interested to see if State of Origin is refereed the same as the NRL has been this season. My guess is that it won't be. I hope it isn't, or we may see 100 six-agains in the first half. This is why I expect the cop out infringements to be ignored around rep season.\n\n[caption id="attachment_223363" align="alignnone" width="2560"] PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Isaah Yeo of the Blues talks to referee Ashley Klein during game two of the Men's State of Origin series between Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n4. Seeing Penrith play live on Friday night was frightening. They are otherworldly! I was a little worried that Liam Martin may not flourish under the new rules, but a slimmed down Martin looked unstoppable. This Penrith team is built for any rule interpretations but one that rewards speed is Penrith 101. \n\n5. On the opposite end, the Cronulla Sharks are the slowest team in the competition. Their big forward pack was bossed by a pack of second rowers while Nicho Hynes is the slowest halfback in the competition. Only Sam Stonestreet has anything even close to "pace". The Sharks need to change it up and find some mobility and speed before their season ends.\n\n6. Massive questions must be asked about Shane Flanagan's ability to separate feelings and facts. The fact is Kyle Flanagan cannot be picked this coming weekend. I am a famous Kyle Flanagan apologist in that I believe he's made a scapegoat, but he failed massively on the weekend, again. Clint Gutherson is being picked on name only at this stage. I know Tyrell Sloan has been massively up and down but the Dragons need youth and speed.\n\n7. If Trent Robinson isn't under pressure within the Roosters, he certainly should be. I'm working on something for later in the week but he looks a mile behind the elite coaches right now. Keep an eye out.\n\n[caption id="attachment_221644" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Trent Robinson, head coach of the Roosters walks onto the field to attend an ANZAC Day ceremony prior to the round eight NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium on April 25, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n8. We stayed back, to let the crowd clear, after Friday evening's Roosters and Penrith game. While the large majority of the Roosters squad hit the sheds quickly, Angus Crichton stayed back for 20 minutes and took a hundred selfies with fans, of both teams. Team reps had to yell at him for him to reluctantly stop. Great stuff from the rep star.\n\n9. Second-row try update: After crossing for 21 tries across the opening two rounds of the competition, second-rowers added another nine tries this past weekend. In 2025, second-rowers scored nine tries combined in rounds one and two. \n\nRELATED: Why second-rowers are the NRL's most important position in 2026\n\n10. I know it's because I am surrounded by Sharks fans but does any other fan base blame the wrong players more than those in the Shire? William Kennedy was the Sharks best on the weekend yet copped the brunt of anger, again. Sam Stonestreet has been arguably the Sharks best in 2026 yet copping a shot from Ray Stone has fans screaming murder. Meanwhile Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien exist.\n\n11. The blowout score-lines are largely saving bunker officials from copping deserves sprays. That "Penalty Try" farce on Sunday would have been made a much bigger deal had the Dragons not thrown that game away. Meanwhile in the Sharks\/Dolphins game, a challenge was successful despite referee Sutton literally stating that the Dolphins couldn't challenge that very aspect. \n\n12. Speaking of referees, why do fans play victim when a decision goes against them, but abuse anyone who suggests that may have been aided by a little luck by those with the whistle?\n\n13. Perhaps coincidentally, Stephen Crichton seems to be more than a little bit lucky in 2026. After escaping an obvious sin bin in Round 1, he took a nap in the ruck in Canberra, with a minute to go, before then having a second go at the player with the ball. Adam Gee, who had been giving nitpicking six-agains for fun all night, ignored the most blatant infringement of the weekend. \n\n[caption id="attachment_230043" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Stephen Crichton of the Bulldogs celebrates victory during the round two NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans at Belmore Sports Ground, on March 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n14. Hull Kingston Rovers coach Willie Peters will likely be named England coach before too long. That said, there are several NRL sides who should be looking at him re taking over next season. Whether or not he'll want to give up the KR post is another question, but NRL clubs need to take a punt instead of accepting the mediocrity that comes from recycled coaches.\n\nSEE ALSO: The Cowboys and Sea Eagles need new direction, but they must move fast\n\n15. The Gold Coast Titans rebuild is going to be a slow one, but I'm not sure Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's 48 minutes and 87 metres is the way to go. Move him back to lock and play your million dollar-plus captain for 60 plus. Surely?\n\n16. The fact Dane Gagai was simply fined, and not suspended, for an obvious strike, proves that you can do anything as long as you have the ball. If that is a defender, that's a four-week suspension.\n\n17. Tanah Boyd and Jackson Ford have emerged as genuine Origin smokeys this season. Someone who hasn't watched the Warriors this season will rush to the comments to laugh this off, but name one QLD half in better form. Not the Roosters combo. Not Cameron Munster. Not Tom Dearden. Meanwhile Jackson Ford should walk into the NSW set up on form. Brilliant stuff.\n\n[caption id="attachment_231483" align="alignnone" width="2560"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 13: Tanah Boyd of the Warriors during the round two NRL match between New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders at Go Media Stadium, on March 13, 2026, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n18. Despite the horror start to 2026 by the Sea Eagles, and to a slightly lesser extent the Roosters, you just have to be excited about Thursday night. It'll be interesting to see how Manly fans react to their former captain when Daly Cherry-Evans runs out onto Brookvale Oval. Manly need a win so I don't expect they'll be overly friendly.\n\n19. Grant Anderson was signed by Brisbane for 2026 but looks like he may be on the way to the New Zealand Warriors next year. He may even move right away. Without even wearing the Broncos jersey. I can't remember anything like this happening before. \n\n20. If Jaxon Purdue hasn't re-signed for the Cowboys yet, there should be a line of clubs waiting to speak to his manager.