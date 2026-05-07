Newcastle Knights hooker Harrison Graham has confirmed his future, committing to the club for at least another season.

Graham, who was one of the Dolphins' first signings before they joid the club after working his way through pathways systems in Queensland, is a former junior State of Origin player, and starting to recognise his potential this year.

After debuting for the Dolphins in 2023 and making 11 appearances for the club across three years, he has jumped Matt Arthur in the queue at Newcastle this year and has already managed six appearances in the top grade as part of Justin Holbrook's side who are playing well above expectations.

Holbrook said Graham was fitting in beautifully at the club.

“Harrison has fitted in perfectly in his first 12 months here at the club,” Holbrook said.

“He fits our DNA: hardworking and very popular with the players and staff.

“We are thrilled Harrison has decided to stay with the Knights, it is a great outcome for our club, and for Harrison and his family.”

The dummy half, now 24 years of age, hails from Lismore and has put his best foot forward for the Knights this year tackling at 93 per cent through his six first-grade games, while also adding a pair of try assists and a forced drop out, all while playing each game off the bench.

He is unlikely to get in front of Phoenix Crossland anytime soon, but elected to stay at the Knights despite several clubs chasing his signature.

“Harrison backed himself to come to the Knights on a development deal, working tirelessly in the off-season to set a platform for a big year, and he has excelled so far in 2026,” Knights recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan said.

“Despite several clubs chasing his signature, Harrison shares our vision for the future and has chosen to stay and play his part in the Knights' success moving forward.

“Harrison loves this town and this club.

"His strong connection with the playing group, staff and the community were among the many reasons he chose to remain a Knight.”