There has been a lot of discussion over the first two weeks of the 2026 NRL season about where the game is headed.

A lot.

NRL bosses and mouthpieces are quick to trumpet increased ratings and viewing figures, while ex players bemoan what has become of the game they once loved.

Fans seem split. Half the fan base loves the new, faster game, while the other half is completely turned off by endless six-again infringements.

For the record, I am right smack dab in the middle.

I am super frustrated that extreme nitpicking is leading to repeated set restarts.

My shoulders tense and I literally cringe hearing that six-again bell. I swear I hear it in my sleep most nights.

That said, I was standing up and screaming at the TV screen when Alex Johnston was steaming down that left edge about to set the try scoring record.

I loved every try in the comical Souths and Dolphins game two weeks back. Sign me up for a 40-30 game every now and then.

The six-again crackdown will continue to dominate headlines until Origin, but that is another argument for another day.

Something I've noticed, with a little help from a fellow rugby league fan at work, is a major pattern emerging as a result of the faster game.

The rise, and rise of the NRL second-rower.

During the first run of six-again madness during Covid, often referred to as "PVL Ball" we saw fullbacks become the most important position across the competition.

Tom Trbojevic scored a million Dally M points while Ryan Papenhuyzen and James Tedesco overtook the big name halves as the game's premier stars.

I still, and always will, maintain that halves are the most important position on the field, but right now the stats are undeniable. Second-rowers are absolutely loving the new rule interpretations.

In 2025, NRL second rowers (starting and those brought on to play second row specifically) crossed for nine tries, across Rounds 1 and 2.

That figure absolutely balloons out to a ridiculous 21 tries in 2026.

It's a small sample size but that is a mammoth increase. 133.33% to be exact (thank you Google).

Other metrics were harder to track, but second-rowers made 19 line-breaks at the conclusion of Round 2. Up from 15 last season.

That four line-break increase may not seem like a lot, but thats over a 25% increase in two weeks.

The numbers make sense. The game is faster, the ball is sent out wide more often. Big, fast second rowers running at tiring halves as retreating second rowers.

I don't think it's any coincidence at all that the Brisbane Broncos are struggling early on.

With the greatest of respects to their current second-row stocks, they've probably been the worst unit in the competition.

Brendan Piakura's imminent return will certainly help but Jordan Riki has struggled massively while Jack Gosiewski has not taken his opportunity.

Meanwhile the Storm and Panthers have absolutely thrived under the new set up.

I'd argue that both of these super teams would absolutely find a way no matter what the rule interpretations, but both second-rowers are built for this set up.

Joe Chan and Ativalu Lisati look more like big centres than second-rowers.

Isaiah Papali'i and Luke Garner are an almost perfect combination. I'm interested to see how Liam Martin adapts. A move into the middle might not be far off.

The Bulldogs ran riot out wide through Jacob Preston and Viliame Kikau. They may actually be the biggest winners of the faster game. That's the game's premier second-row combination for mine.

The other team I expect to benefit hugely is the Wests Tigers.

Kai Pearce-Paul and Samuela Fainu are going to do some massive damage in the coming weeks.

Of course, teams fortunes aren't going to be tied only to the performances of their wide running big men, but I just can't shake that try stat.

21 tries across 16 games from back rowers. 21!

That's not including locks, which I count purely as middle forwards. I haven't looked deeply into those stats but if there is an increase, it's not one that has jumped out like their second-row counterparts.

For those wondering, seven tries were scored by second-rowers in Round 3 of 2025.

Anyone brave enough to back a lower number being posted this weekend?

I'd be shocked if it isn't around ten.

I guarantee you, if us punters have noticed, coaches absolutely have!

The likes of Craig Bellamy, Ivan Cleary and Ricky Stuart will absolutely be in the ears of their second rowers this weekend.

Halves will also know. There is space and fatigue out wide, much earlier than usually expected, and the clever halves will pounce!

I don't hate this, at all. I love watching the likes of Kikau, Olakau'atu and co breaking the defensive line and crossing the try-line.

They've been the early benefactors of a faster game and I can't see that changing this weekend.