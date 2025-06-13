Penrith Panthers champion halfback has revealed rugby union is not currently on his radar, but admitted he may entertain the idea of a code swap later in life.

The four-time premiership-winning halfback, who is currently in State of Origin camp with the NSW Blues, has been linked with exploring a move to European rugby in recent weeks.

The move would be one of the more surprising ones given his status in the game, but there is talk he could earn as much as $2 million per year if he made the shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move would also take him closer to his partner, Matildas player Mary Fowler, who is based in England.

But Cleary said he wants to squeeze as much out of his rugby league potential as he can before entertaining a switch, and admitted Penrith's current struggles at club level were 'motivating'.

"I think I've got enough challenges in front of me playing rugby league," Cleary told Newswire.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel like I want to squeeze the most out of my rugby league potential as I can.

"I've put so much into it and it's been my passion for so long, so to then get to this stage where I feel like I'm probably playing my best footy and in the best position to play my best footy in the coming years, I don't want to waste that.

"Going back to Penrith and the way we started the year, that's a challenge in itself, and I've found motivation in that. You can't take winning for granted."

The halfback wouldn't be the first NRL player to entertain a code swap.

The NRL have won that battle in recent years, signing Carter Gordon, Nathan Lawson and Mark Nawaqanitawase from rugby union in Australia, while Kiwis William Warbrick and Moses Leo have also joined the Melbourne Storm.

Rugby Australia had a long hit list of talent just two years ago, but missed all of them apart from Joseph Suaalii ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour, and the 2027 Rugby World Cup, while Joseph Manu also departed the Roosters to try his hand overseas in the 15-man game.

Cleary said that, while he keeps up with rugby union, he prefers rugby league any day of the week, and while he would keep an open mind later in life, he was unsure where the current speculation had come from.

"I have admiration for those guys and keep up with it, but I much prefer to watch rugby league any day of the week," Cleary added.

"That's part of the reason why I hear this talk about me going to rugby union – and I don't really know where that's coming from – I think that I love rugby league too much to even process that right now.

"I do have an open mind that later in life maybe (I consider it), but definitely not at the moment."

The halfback's comments come after coach Ivan Cleary said earlier this week that his son wouldn't be going anywhere until at least the end of his current contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2027.