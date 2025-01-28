Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has addressed rumours that the code was interested in the services of Parramatta Eels five-eighth and New Zealand international Dylan Brown.

Over the past two weeks, the rumour mill has been humming surrounding the future of Dylan Brown after he was offered to all 16 rival NRL teams and Rugby Australia as he could decide to opt out of his deal with the Eels at the end of the season due to a player-option clause in his contract.

Due to player options in his deal, he could remain with the Eels until the end of the 2031 season, but his current contract expires at the end of this season in what is one of the most unusual contracts in NRL history.

While there is a high chance that he could remain at Parramatta, the five-eighth is one of the most in-demand players in either codes and is is understood that multiple teams have been keen on his services in the past.

However, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has shut down the rumours, revealing the 15-man code is focused on developing their own talent rather than poaching another play from rugby league like they did with Joseph Suaalii.

"Not really," he said on SEN Radio.

"I saw some commentary from RA on that and we are focused on our own backyard and want to keep on developing. We have got some great depth across all positions.

"[Head coach] Joe [Schmidt] is building a strong culture in and amongst the group.

"We've always got an open mind ... Joe has built a really strong squad. I think that what you will see is players that play with each other frequently will perform."

The news from Rugby Australia comes as News Corp reports that he has received interest from The Dolphins, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons and two other unnamed clubs.

It is understood that the superstar playmaker is wanting up to $1.2 million per season to leave his current home.

This would make him one of the competition's highest-paid players alongside 2023 Dally M medallist Kalyn Ponga and four-time premiership winner Nathan Cleary.

All three of the teams listed - the Dolphins, Dragons and Knights - are in desperate need of a superstar playmaker and Brown's arrival could turn them into serious premiership contenders.

A move to Redcliffe would see him team up with young gun Isaiya Katoa in the halves. At the same time, a transfer to the Dragons would solve their halves issues after Ben Hunt exited the team and pair up with either Daniel Atkinson or Lachlan Ilias in 2026.

Finally, after making back-to-back finals, Brown would create a formidable partnership with QLD Maroons superstar Kalyn Ponga if he moved to Newcastle.

While it would see the duo take up nearly $3 million in the club's salary cap, a good playmaker is the missing piece to the Knights' puzzle to winning their first title since 2001 and would add to a good team that already includes representative stars Bradman Best, Dane Gagai, Phoenix Crossland and Tyson Frizell.