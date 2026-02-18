Cronulla Sharks prop forward Toby Rudolf has made it clear to the PNG franchise that he is keen to jump on board for their inaugural NRL campaign in 2028. \n\nWhen speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Rudolf made no secret of his intentions to relocate to Port Moresby in a bid to experience new horizons.\n\n“I've also got mates who have surfed at Vanimo in PNG and they say the waves and coastline are so beautiful. The people in the village there are welcoming and kind and they loved it, Rudolf told Daily Telegraph. \n\nRudolf cheekily discussed the idea of living in the PNG compound as a "dream", in a bid to be inseparable from his teammates.\n\n“All I ever do on my days off is message the team group chat — which no one replies to — ‘hey boys, who want to come for coffee? Who want to get breakfast?' Crickets,” Rudolf said.\n\n“In PNG, you're in a compound with everyone, there is no escape from me, it's my dream.\n\n“Don't get me wrong, you'd probably get over it at some point in time, but what an experience to live in Papua New Guinea, would be f...ing wild.”\n\nRudolf is looking past the great tax benefits of playing for the Chiefs; he is looking to build a legacy that leaves a mark on the culture of Papua New Guinea.\n\n“The tax-free thing is huge for anyone,” Rudolf added.\n\n“There is a chance to build something more than just a footy team for the country, and I'd love to be part of that legacy. Helping school kids and communities while playing footy. It's a dream job.”\n\nWith Rudolf being an energetic locker room guy, he will bring plenty of devotion and spirit to the Chiefs outfit, which could see him becoming a cult hero for the passionate PNG fan base.\n\nIn what is a developing part of the world, Rudolf is looking at the bigger picture and seeking to make an impact to build a strong community and educational values in the Melanesian country.