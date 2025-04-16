Last week we debuted our newest weekly column that takes a moment to highlight one, individual battle that we believe could decide a contest.

Contrastingly, we also look at what we perceive to be a mismatch. A way to victory for a team based on a skill, or experience (or both) advantage that heavily leans one way.

This week we continue and look at two fresh match-ups.

Before we nominate our clash of the round and our mismatch of the round, let's look back at last week:

Week Six Results :

- Teig Wilton was able to keep Haumole Olakau'atu quiet and thus Cronulla were able to down the Manly right edge. This went a long way to securing victory for Wilton's Sharks.

- Angus Crichton dominated his battle with Jaiyden Hunt. That said, he did do some major damage during the ten minutes in which Jack Gosiewski was in the Sin Bin, allowing a man over for the Roosters.

With that said, we look at the Round Seven's match up of the weekend and the potential mismatch of the weekend:

Match-up of Round Seven: Matt Burton vs Latrell Mitchell

I'm trying to avoid picking obvious battles of star halves every week, but this is simply impossible to ignore.

There are talks of 65,000+ people filling out Accor Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Latrell Mitchell is three games back from injury while the Dogs biggest drawcard, Matt Burton returns on this massive stage.

In this clash we have two genuine game breakers. Two individuals capable of blowing a game open. Two of the biggest boots in the history of our great game.

It's very likely, fitness allowing, that they'll be lining up together in Sky Blue in a few weeks time. For now though, they'll be bitter enemies.

If Burton plays lights out footy, the Dogs win.

If 'Trell plays light out footy, the Bunnies win.

If both play extremely well, as they often do on the big stage, then this contest could be the game of the round.

Conor Tracey and Jye Gray are both having wonderful seasons. Gray leads the Dally M count while Conor Tracey is in the top five.

You couldn't pay me enough to take either man's spot this Friday afternoon. Both are in for tough afternoons at the office given the kicking abilities of each team's number six.

The Dogs are absolutely flying right now. The Bunnies, whilst coming off a loss, are smashing all expectations this season.

Both teams have done this, in the main, without their biggest stars.

Words cannot describe my excitement for the Matt Burton vs Latrell Mitchell match-up and therefore the Dogs vs Bunnies.

There are plenty of players, on both sides, who can help decide this game, but none more-so than those wearing the number six.

Mismatch of Round Seven: Hugo Savala vs Nathan Cleary

Talk about a baptism of fire.

In his starting debut matchup, Roosters young gun Hugo Savala went one-on-one against Adam Reynolds.

His second game in the seven jumper will see him oppose the game's biggest star, Nathan Cleary.

Cleary has more consecutive Grand Final appearances than Savala has First Grade games. Cleary has as many Grand Final winners medals than Savala does NRL games under his belt.

Savala had a brilliant debut but no halfback in the competition enters a one-on-one clash with Cleary as the preferred playmaker.

It sounds simple, but Savala really just needs to play his own game. He can't try and emulate Cleary.

Strangely enough, this battle may come down to the defensive side of things. There is no way in the world Ivan Cleary hasn't briefed his big man to test out the rookie.

Savala is a big halfback but Cleary has spent almost all of his 177 NRL games, plus Origins and Kangaroos games, being targeted in defense.

Cleary and Blaize Talagai will aim their forwards at Savala early and often. If Savala can hold up, and early signs are he is very capable, then it makes this an interesting contest to say the least.

The Roosters aren't going to be able to get over Cleary. Better teams have tried and failed. Plus Cleary is surrounded by the best, albeit out of form, hit men on both sides of the ball.

Simply put, even Cleary's worst games, you still know what you're going to get.

As for his best games? Well you know you're going to lose! It's that easy.

Roosters fans will have obviously preferred to have their main man Sam Walker running out this weekend but Savala has that rookie confidence, and zero fear.

He knows who he is up against and I don't think there is a member of the Roosters fan base that can argue against this mammoth mismatch.

That said, Jaiyden Hunt had his moments last week against Angus Crichton, so it's not impossible.

I'm not brave enough to suggest that Cleary won't win this battle, but if Savala settles in and worries about his role, he has the talent around him to lead his side to victory.