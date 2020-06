The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 5 are in after a wild weekend of rugby league.

Manly star Tom Trbojevic has taken the overall lead after a strong three-vote performance against the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.

Tied for second are Melbourne’s Cameron Smith, Sydney’s James Tedesco and North Queensland prop Jason Taumalolo.

Below are the full Dally M votes for round 5 in the NRL.

Round 5 Dally M Votes

Sea Eagles vs Broncos

3 – Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

2 – Addin Fonua-Blake (Sea Eagles)

1 – Xavier Coates (Broncos)

Warriors vs Cowboys

3 – Kodi Nikorima (Warriors)

2 – Tohu Harris (Warriors)

1 – Blake Green (Warriors)

Eels vs Panthers

3 – Ryan Matterson (Eels)

2 – Waqa Blake (Eels)

1 – Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

Rabbitohs vs Titans

3 – Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

2 – Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs)

1 – Bryce Cartwright (Titans)

Knights vs Storm

3 – Cameron Smith (Storm)

2 – Cameron Munster (Storm)

1 – Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

Wests Tigers vs Raiders

3 – Jack Wighton (Raiders)

2 – Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers)

1 – Josh Hodgson (Raiders)

Dragons vs Sharks

3 – Matt Dufty (Dragons)

2 – Cameron McInnes (Dragons)

1 – Ben Hunt (Dragons)

Bulldogs vs RoostersΒ

3 – James Tedesco (Roosters)

2 – Angus Crichton (Roosters)

1 – Victor Radley (Roosters)

Dally M Leaderboard