2026-03-01T02:15:00Z
Knights WON BY 10 POINTS
Allegiant Stadium
NEW
28
FT
18
NQL
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Fletcher Sharpe
|7
|Dylan Brown
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Trey Mooney
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Jermaine McEwen
|15
|Mat Croker
|INTERCHANGE
|13
|Tyson Frizell
|14
|Sandon Smith
|16
|Thomas Cant
|17
|Pasami Saulo
|18
|Fletcher Hunt
|19
|Francis Manuleleua
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Coen Hess
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Sam McIntyre
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Thomas Mikaele
|15
|Kai O'Donnell
|17
|Griffin Neame
|18
|Matthew Lodge
|21
|Soni Luke
|14
|Robert Derby
|22
2026-03-01T04:30:00Z
Bulldogs WON BY 1 POINTS
Allegiant Stadium
CAN
15
FT
14
STI
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Max King
|9
|Bailey Hayward
|10
|Samuel Hughes
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Jaeman Salmon
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Sitili Tupouniua
|16
|Harry Hayes
|17
|Josh Curran
|20
|Jake Turpin
|21
|Enari Tuala
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|C. Tuipulotu
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Setu Tu
|5
|Kyle Flanagan
|6
|Daniel Atkinson
|7
|Emre Guler
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Hame Sele
|14
|INTERCHANGE
|Hamish Stewart
|13
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Ryan Couchman
|17
|Mathew Feagai
|21
|Blake Lawrie
|16
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|18
2026-03-05T09:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-03-05T09:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|Sua Fa'alogo
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Jack Howarth
|4
|Moses Leo
|5
|Nick Meaney
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Josh King
|11
|Joe Chan
|12
|Ativalu Lisati
|13
|Alec MacDonald
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyran Wishart
|15
|Cooper Clarke
|16
|Tui Kamikamica
|17
|Davvy Moale
|18
|Preston Conn
|19
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|RESERVES
|20
|Lazarus Vaalepu
|21
|Angus Hinchey
|22
|Trent Toelau
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Jonah Pezet
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|J'maine Hopgood
|8
|Ryley Smith
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Jack Williams
|11
|Kitione Kautoga
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Sam Tuivaiti
|15
|Matt Doorey
|16
|Tallyn Da Silva
|17
|Kelma Tuilagi
|18
|Joash Papalii
|19
|RESERVES
|Jordan Samrani
|20
|Charlie Guymer
|21
|Teancum Brown
|22
2026-03-06T07:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-03-06T07:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Ali Leiataua
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|6
|C. Harris-Tavita
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jacob Laban
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Samuel Healey
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|Leka Halasima
|17
|T. Stowers-Smith
|18
|Taine Tuaupiki
|20
|Morgan Gannon
|RESERVES
|21
|A. Khan-Pereira
|22
|Luke Hanson
|23
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Billy Smith
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Naufahu Whyte
|8
|Benaiah Ioelu
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Blake Steep
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Siua Wong
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Cody Ramsey
|18
|Junior Pauga
|19
|RESERVES
|Salesi Foketi
|20
|Tommy Talau
|21
|Toby Rodwell
|22
2026-03-06T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-03-06T09:00:00Z
PEN
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Josiah Karapani
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|5
|Deine Mariner
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Corey Jensen
|9
|Cory Paix
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Jack Gosiewski
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ben Hunt
|15
|Xavier Willison
|16
|Ben Talty
|17
|Aublix Tawha
|18
|Grant Anderson
|19
|Jesse Arthars
|RESERVES
|20
|Blake Mozer
|21
|Jaiyden Hunt
|22
|Tom Duffy
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Paul Alamoti
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Casey McLean
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Blaize Talagi
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|Lindsay Smith
|10
|Scott Sorensen
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Cogger
|14
|Luron Patea
|15
|Isaiah Papali'i
|16
|Kalani Going
|17
|Thomas Jenkins
|18
|Freddy Lussick
|19
|RESERVES
|Billy Phillips
|20
|Jack Cole
|21
|Sione Fonua
|22
2026-03-07T06:30:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-03-07T06:30:00Z
GLD
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|KL Iro
|5
|Sam Stonestreet
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Thomas Hazelton
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Billy Burns
|13
|Jesse Colquhoun
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siosifa Talakai
|15
|Toby Rudolf
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Braden Uele
|18
|Hohepa Puru
|19
|Chris Vea'ila
|RESERVES
|20
|Jayden Berrell
|21
|Michael Gabrael
|22
|Niwhai Puru
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Keano Kini
|1
|Siale Faeamani
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|3
|Max Feagai
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|AJ Brimson
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Arama Hau
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Chris Randall
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurtis Morrin
|14
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|15
|Klese Haas
|16
|Cooper Bai
|17
|Luke Sommerton
|18
|Zane Harrison
|19
|RESERVES
|Jaylan De Groot
|20
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|21
|Josh Patston
|22
2026-03-07T08:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-03-07T08:30:00Z
CBR
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Joey Walsh
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Nathan Brown
|18
|Clayton Faulalo
|19
|Brandon Wakeham
|RESERVES
|20
|Corey Waddell
|21
|Blake Wilson
|22
|Paul Bryan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Savelio Tamale
|2
|Simi Sasagi
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Xavier Savage
|5
|Ethan Strange
|6
|Ethan Sanders
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Tom Starling
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Noah Martin
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Brailey
|14
|Zac Hosking
|15
|Ata Mariota
|16
|Morgan Smithies
|17
|Daine Laurie
|18
|Jed Stuart
|19
|RESERVES
|Matty Nicholson
|20
|Matthew Timoko
|21
|Owen Pattie
|22
2026-03-08T05:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-03-08T05:05:00Z
SOU
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Tom Gilbert
|9
|Kurt Donoghoe
|10
|Thomas Flegler
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brad Schneider
|15
|Oryn Keeley
|16
|Felise Kaufusi
|17
|Trai Fuller
|18
|Sebastian Su'a
|19
|Brent Woolf
|RESERVES
|20
|Lewis Symonds
|21
|Tevita Naufahu
|22
|Brian Pouniu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jye Gray
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Ashton Ward
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Bronson Garlick
|9
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Euan Aitken
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Peter Mamouzelos
|14
|Tallis Duncan
|15
|Lachlan Hubner
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Jayden Sullivan
|18
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|19
|RESERVES
|Liam Le Blanc
|20
|Thomas Fletcher
|21
|B. Bentley-Hape
|22
These lists are kinda weird but the coaches must have plans
Souths seem to have a lot of big names.
Unfortunately Ashton Ward at 7 is not one of them.
He doesn’t even show up in the Zero Tackle squad list, or in the Development Players.