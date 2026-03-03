Las Vegas Round 1 Team Lists
 2026-03-01T02:15:00Z 
Knights WON BY 10 POINTS
Allegiant Stadium
NEW   
28
FT
18
   NQL
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
7 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12 Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
15 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
13 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
14 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
16 Thomas CantThomas Cant
17 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
18 Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
19 Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Coen HessCoen Hess 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 15
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell 17
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 18
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 21
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 22

 2026-03-01T04:30:00Z 
Bulldogs WON BY 1 POINTS
Allegiant Stadium
CAN   
15
FT
14
   STI
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Max KingMax King
9 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
16 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
17 Josh CurranJosh Curran
20 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
21 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Setu TuSetu Tu 5
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 6
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 7
Emre GulerEmre Guler 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 12
Hame SeleHame Sele 14
 INTERCHANGE
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 13
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 15
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 17
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 21
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 16
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 18

 2026-03-05T09:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-03-05T09:00:00Z 
   PAR
1 Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Jack HowarthJack Howarth
4 Moses LeoMoses Leo
5 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Josh KingJosh King
11 Joe ChanJoe Chan
12 Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati
13 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
15 Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke
16 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
17 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
18 Preston ConnPreston Conn
19 S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown
 RESERVES
20 Lazarus VaalepuLazarus Vaalepu
21 Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey
22 Trent ToelauTrent Toelau
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi 1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 4
Sean RussellSean Russell 5
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 8
Ryley SmithRyley Smith 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti 15
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 16
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 17
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 18
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii 19
 RESERVES
Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani 20
Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer 21
Teancum BrownTeancum Brown 22

 2026-03-06T07:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-03-06T07:00:00Z 
   SYD
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
6 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Jackson FordJackson Ford
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15 Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
16 Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
17 T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith
18 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
20 Morgan GannonMorgan Gannon
 RESERVES
21 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
22 Luke HansonLuke Hanson
23 E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Billy SmithBilly Smith 3
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 4
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 5
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 8
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Blake SteepBlake Steep 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Siua WongSiua Wong 15
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 16
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 17
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 18
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 19
 RESERVES
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 20
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 21
Toby RodwellToby Rodwell 22

 2026-03-06T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-03-06T09:00:00Z 
   PEN
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
9 Cory PaixCory Paix
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ben HuntBen Hunt
15 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
16 Ben TaltyBen Talty
17 Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
18 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
19 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
 RESERVES
20 Blake MozerBlake Mozer
21 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
22 Tom DuffyTom Duffy
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Casey McLeanCasey McLean 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 11
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 14
Luron PateaLuron Patea 15
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 16
Kalani GoingKalani Going 17
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 18
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 19
 RESERVES
Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips 20
Jack ColeJack Cole 21
Sione FonuaSione Fonua 22

 2026-03-07T06:30:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-03-07T06:30:00Z 
   GLD
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 KL IroKL Iro
5 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
13 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Braden UeleBraden Uele
18 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
19 Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila
 RESERVES
20 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
21 Michael GabraelMichael Gabrael
22 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Keano KiniKeano Kini 1
Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani 2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 3
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Arama HauArama Hau 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Chris RandallChris Randall 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 14
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins 15
Klese HaasKlese Haas 16
Cooper BaiCooper Bai 17
Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton 18
Zane HarrisonZane Harrison 19
 RESERVES
Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot 20
Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau 21
Josh PatstonJosh Patston 22

 2026-03-07T08:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-03-07T08:30:00Z 
   CBR
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
5 Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Joey WalshJoey Walsh
15 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
18 Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo
19 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
 RESERVES
20 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
21 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
22 Paul BryanPaul Bryan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale 2
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Tom StarlingTom Starling 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Noah MartinNoah Martin 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 14
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 15
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 16
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies 17
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 18
Jed StuartJed Stuart 19
 RESERVES
Matty NicholsonMatty Nicholson 20
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 21
Owen PattieOwen Pattie 22

 2026-03-08T05:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-03-08T05:05:00Z 
   SOU
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
9 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
10 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
15 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
16 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
17 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
18 Sebastian Su'aSebastian Su'a
19 Brent WoolfBrent Woolf
 RESERVES
20 Lewis SymondsLewis Symonds
21 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
22 Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jye GrayJye Gray 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 3
Jack WightonJack Wighton 4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Ashton WardAshton Ward 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos 14
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 15
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 16
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 17
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 18
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa 19
 RESERVES
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 20
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher 21
B. Bentley-HapeBayleigh Bentley-Hape 22

