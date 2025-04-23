A Queensland club has reportedly tabled an offer to lure young utility back Ethan King away from the Sydney Roosters as he looks to find more opportunities to play in first-grade.

The son of Andrew King, who played 133 first-grade matches for Gold Coast, Manly, Northern Eagles, and South Sydney, Ethan is one of many talented young players coming through the Roosters' ranks and even had the opportunity to make his debut last season in Round 18.

Also, the nephew of former Parramatta Eels forward Chris King and Australian and NSW Blues representative Matt King, the Ipswich Grammar School graduate has been with the club since 2021 after beginning his career in the Mal Meninga Cup for the Ipswich Jets.

Off-contract at the end of the season, he is now being linked with a return home to Queensland, a state he represented at the Under-16s level.

According to The Courier-Mail, the North Queensland Cowboys have tabled a one-year contract to King in an attempt to lure him away from the Roosters.

If successful, the 22-year-old will then be used as the primary backup for Scott Drinkwater, but can also play on the wing and in the centres.