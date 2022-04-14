The New Zealand Warriors are understood to have signed young Roosters half Ronald Volkman for next season.

Having shuffled their playmaking stocks across the past 18 months, the Auckland-based club have looked toward the 19-year-old to offer more depth and stability among their half ranks.

Volkman has been a highly-touted halfback for the Tri-Colours and feeder club North Sydney across the past 12 months, however has found opportunities in Bondi hard to come by given the dazzling pecking order that sits above him.

Incumbent duo Luke Keary and Sam Walker are set to command the No.6 and No.7 jumpers for the long-term, leaving Volkman to assess his options elsewhere.

According to The New Zealand Herald, the talented teenager has agreed to a three-year deal to make the switch across the Tasman at season's end.

Volkman has shown plenty of promising glimpses across multiple trial matches for the Roosters, however is yet to break into Trent Robinson's planning in the NRL home and away season.

The brilliance of future Roosters star Ronald Volkman was on display in the NRL Trials 🔥🔥🔥 Check out @BuzzRothfield's highs and lows from a big weekend of sport: https://t.co/f4x9Bazuwy pic.twitter.com/8ZtgEaXNYj — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) February 22, 2021

He recorded seven try assists and booted 15 goals across his six appearances for the Bears in 2021, continuing to knock on the selection door.

With Ash Taylor, Shaun Johnson, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima competing for halves spots, Volkman could quickly contend for minutes among a quartet of names still looking to settle at Mt Smart Stadium.

Harris-Tavita, Nikorima and Taylor are all currently off-contract at the Warriors, while the club is set to welcome Sharks playmaker Luke Metcalf for the 2023 season.