Rugby League superstar James Tedesco is on the verge of signing a lifetime deal with the Sydney Roosters.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tedesco is expected to sign a five-year, six million dollar deal to keep him at the Roosters until he turns 32.

Former League star Michael Ennis said on Fox League that the deal is good value for money for the Roosters as they secure the services of one of the best players in the world.

“I think it’s cheap,” Ennis said.

“I think he’s the best player in the competition along with Nathan Cleary. Nathan’s game has gone to an extreme level this year but this has been year after year after year for James Tedesco and he just continues to get better.

“He’s been the mainstay and he’s just continued to produce. His performances he has produced in the last two weeks have been the best he’s ever played.

Former teammate Cooper Cronk also praised the Roosters’ ability to secure Tedesco’s future.

“That’s a tremendous reward for a guy that’s played a high level of football for the last two years,” Cronk said.

“For him to make the big decision of moving across from the Wests Tigers to finding his home in the Eastern Suburbs to winning the Dally M last year to arguably being the best player in the world in the last couple of years, that’s probably unders for what he’s delivered for the Roosters in the last couple of years.