Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary will be facing a race against the clock to play in the Chooks’ Round 1 clash against Manly after sustaining a hamstring injury, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 29-year-old will miss the Tri-colours’ trial match against Cronulla at Seiffert Oval this weekend, but remains confident of playing at the SCG in a few weeks time for the season opener.

It looks as if the Roosters playmaker has dodged a bullet given the standard timeframe a hamstring injury can require for recovery, with Sea Eagles star fullback Tom Trbojevic set to miss the opening month of the season with a similar setback.

Trbojevic’s absence will further tilt the scales in favour of the Roosters, who are yet to cement the position of Keary’s halves partner for the 2021 season.

Several young guns are vying for the vacancy left by new Bulldog Kyle Flanagan, with both Lachie Lam and Sam Walker now feeling the pressure as pacey teenager Ronald Volkman begins to make a name for himself.

The 18-year-old has become an in-demand name for rival clubs following an impressive performance against Wests Tigers in the Roosters’ penultimate trial match of the pre-season last weekend.

The brilliance of future Roosters star Ronald Volkman was on display in the NRL Trials 🔥🔥🔥 Check out @BuzzRothfield's highs and lows from a big weekend of sport: https://t.co/f4x9Bazuwy pic.twitter.com/8ZtgEaXNYj — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) February 22, 2021

The double try outing has made a significant case for Volkman, but Lam remains the frontrunner for the starting halfback spot under Trent Robinson.

Roosters fans will also get a taste of highly-touted junior Joseph Suaalii, who will run out onto Seiffert Oval in the curtain-raiser match alongside Walker.