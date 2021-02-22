NRL clubs are lining up for Roosters teenager Ronald Volkman following a dazzling performance in the Tri-colours’ trial match against the Tigers over the weekend.

The 18-year-old collected two tries for his efforts, one of which being a pacey chip-and-chase try in what was an outing that is sure to put plenty of pressure on young halves Lachie Lam and Sam Walker.

A youthful Chooks side edged out an experienced Wests outfit 28-22 thanks to a late Naufahu Whyte try, with Volkman and stand-in captain Max Baily leading the way.

According to The Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, Volkman’s management have had their phone buzzing endlessly since his impressive trial clash, with rival clubs now taking notice of the Jersey Flegg star’s options for the future.

Volkman is off-contract at the end of the season and could see his opportunities in Bondi sparse this year, with Lam and Walker fighting for the No.7 jumper.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson cut promising halfback Kyle Flanagan at the end of last season, with the 22-year-old moving to Canterbury after being told he was not part of Robinson’s plans for the future.

With Volkman set to have plenty of interest elsewhere, the Roosters starlet is likely to have several options for his future should his hot spell continue.