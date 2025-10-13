The Sydney Roosters are set to pull off a great recruitment coup that will greatly boost the club's fullback stocks.\n\nThe Roosters are closing in on the signing of Cody Ramsey, luring the inspirational fullback from St George Illawarra on a two-year deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.\n\nRamsey's story has been one of the most remarkable in recent memory. After being sidelined for 896 days due to ulcerative colitis, the 25-year-old underwent major surgery in 2023 to have his entire large bowel removed before making a triumphant return for the Dragons' NSW Cup side last season, helping them reach the Grand Final.\n\n[caption id="attachment_226894" align="alignnone" width="2560"] WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - JULY 03: Cody Ramsey of the Dragons in action during the round 16 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canberra Raiders at WIN Stadium, on July 03, 2022, in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nDespite the Dragons' desire to keep him, offering a development contract for 2026 and a pathway to a full-time deal in 2027, it's the Roosters who have secured his signature.\n\nRamsey's last NRL appearance came in Round 25 of 2022.\n\nThe Roosters view Ramsey as a key depth option and the ideal bridge between skipper James Tedesco and rising teenage star Rex Bassingthwaighte, who is expected to graduate to the club's top-30 roster in 2027.