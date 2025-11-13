The Sydney Roosters have reportedly pulled off a major retention coup, securing the services of star young centre Robert Toia to the end of 2029.

Toia was contracted with the Bondi-based club until the end of 2027, but his deal will skyrocket after a breakout 2025 campaign which saw him make a State of Origin debut for Queensland just ten games into his NRL career.

His form saw him become part of Billy Slater's side, and contend for the mantle as the NRL's most in-form centre despite being so few games into his journey.

The 21-year-old's two-year extension will essentially serve as a new four-year contract, with News Corp reporting the deal is worth more than $2 million - or over $500,000 per season.

Toia will be a walk-up starter in the Roosters' backline again throughout 2026, before then taking on an even larger role in 2027 when Mark Nawaqanitawase leaves the club.

The Roosters, despite adding Reece Robson for 2026 from the North Queensland Cowboys, are not believed to be stretched for cash given the number of players they lost without replacement ahead of 2025.

The future of fullback James Tedesco also remains in the balance, with the Roosters star playing one year at a time as he approaches the end of his career.

His eventual retirement will likely free up the money for the Roosters to either bring back Nawaqanitawase in 2028, or make a play for Joseph Manu to return to the NRL as his stint in overseas rugby union continues.

Elsewhere on the salary cap front for the Bondi-based club, it's likely Angus Crichton will depart at the end of 2026, freeing up even more money for tri-colours to have a full-scale tilt at free agency for 2027.

They have added Daly Cherry-Evans for 2026, but that is a one-year deal, while there are still decisions to be made on the futures of Daniel Tupou and Siua Wong, who are both now officially able to negotiate with November 1 passing and their deals due to expire at the end of 2026.