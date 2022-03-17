Sydney Roosters young gun Joseph Suaalii is set to return in the coming weeks, with reports suggesting his first game could come as early as next week.

Suaalii has had a heavily disrupted pre-season thanks to a foot injury which failed to recover in time for Round 1.

The young outside back, who is likely to develop into a fullback, but has played his NRL at wing or centre thus far, was signed by the Roosters on a mega deal to snatch him away from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It was thought Suaalii would battle Billy Smith for a spot in the Roosters back five this year following the signing of Paul Momirovski, with Daniel Tupou and Joseph Manu the other two players to start alongside fullback James Tedesco.

Smith started in the centres last week for the Roosters, and has been named there again this week in an unchanged backline despite a shock loss to the Newcastle Knights which opened the season for the tri-colours.

Reports suggest Suaalii won't be an immediate threat for Smith's spot in the side, with it expected the youngster will be eased back to the NRL via the NSW Cup.

The 18-year-old made his NRL debut last year, playing five games for the Roosters and scoring a single try before injuring himself which ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

Should he return through reserve grade next week, it will be a clash against the club he left - the South Sydney Rabbitohs - which will welcome him back to action before pushing for an NRL spot over the following weeks.