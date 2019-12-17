The Sydney Roosters have told star fullback Latrell Mitchell they want him off the books by January 1, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Mitchell is weighing up his next move after the Tricolours pulled a two-year, $800,000 a-season contract extension last month before telling him to find a new club.

The Roosters were initially adamant they would not grant him an early release to arch rivals South Sydney, but according to Fairfax Media, have softened their stance.

The report states that the Rabbitohs would sign Mitchell “under the right circumstances” – whether five-eighth Cody Walker re-signs and if Titan Jai Arrow joins the club.

Mitchell is believed to be keen on the cross-town switch and would be prepared to take a pay cut to make it happen.

But how much of Mitchell’s salary the Roosters are willing to pay and how many third party deals can be secured will factor into the potential move.

The Tigers were originally frontrunners to land Mitchell on a four-year deal but since cooled on the 22-year old.

The Tigers have since reemerged as a potential suitor, as have the Gold Coast Titans in their long-time bid for a star signing.