The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Sitili Tupouniua has been sent for scans on his left groin, while Siua Wong has been cleared of any serious injury.

Both players left the field during the Roosters Round 1 win (last Sunday Australian time) over the Brisbane Broncos in Las Vegas.

It has been revealed Tupouniua experienced pain his left groin and left the field early in the second half as a result.

While the club don't believe there is any serious injury from the pain, the second-rower, who missed most of the 2023 campaign with an ACL injury and had his return to competitive rugby league against the Broncos, will undergo scans and assessment as a precaution, according to the club.

The forward, who has spent his time as an edge forward, played a little bit of lock throughout the pre-season owing to the number of second-rowers the Roosters have, and could well find himself spending time there as the season progresses.

There is no indication at this stage regarding whether Tupouniua will be fit and available next weekend.

Wong, on the other hand, left the field late in the second half with injury.

The Roosters have already cleared him of any serious injury and have confirmed the boom youngster, who had his breakout performance in an elimination final against the Cronulla Sharks last year, will be available for the Roosters' Round 2 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Wong started in the second-row during Round 1 and given the raps on him in the Roosters' camp, is likely to hold that position for much of the year.

The Roosters reported no other injury concerns from Round 1 as they now go about their extended break to travel back from Las Vegas before Round 2.